Balotsav to begin today

The Kothagudem Club in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem is all decked up for the inaugural ceremony of the national level Balotsav-2016, the 25th annual inter-school cultural festival for Telugu children, slated for Thursday.

The four-day festival will be formally inaugurated by T. Sukipriya and E. Tejasri, the tribal students of the State-run residential educational institutions, who brought laurels to the Bhadrachalam Agency by scaling the Mount Renock in the Himalayan range, last year.

The mega children’s festival will feature a wide range of cultural and literary competitions and provide an ideal platform for schoolchildren to showcase their talent from November 10-13. According to organisers, hundreds of Telugu-speaking students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, besides various other parts of the country, have enrolled their names to participate in Balotsav-2016.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem Club secretary Vasireddy Ramesh Babu reviewed the arrangements for the fete along with other office-bearers of the club and the officials concerned in Kothagudem on Wednesday.