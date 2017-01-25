BJP alleges irregularities in road laying

The BJP town unit leaders staged a massive dharna and rasta roko alleging large-scale irregularities in the construction of dividers on the R&B roads in Vavilalapalli locality on the Jagtial Road here on Wednesday.

The party workers led by spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar, district general secretary E. Nageshwara Reddy, vice president K. Murali Krishna, town general secretary Bethi Mahender Reddy and others participated in dharna programme. They alleged that the R&B authorities were developing the 14.5-km road in an unscientific manner without any coordination with the municipality, police, Transco and other departments and causing inconvenience to the people.

Charging that the R&B authorities were constructing the dividers on the main road in an unscientific proper manner, they asked why the authorities had created more openings on dividers on the Peddapalli Road from Naka Crossroads and closing the dividers elsewhere in the town.

They demanded a white paper on the beautification of R&B roads taken up two years ago with maps and construction of footpaths and service roads. They also flayed the tardy progress of the road works in spite of Government allocating ₹82 crore for beautification of 14.5 km of R&B roads.