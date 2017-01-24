BJP alleges collusion between rice millers and Civil Supplies Dept. officials

BJP district president K Srinivas Reddy has alleged large-scale irregularities by rice millers of Jammikunta region in the supply of CMR (customed milled rice) to the State Government with more than 30% broken rice stored in the Civil Supplies Department godowns.
Talking to newsmen here on Monday, he charged that the Civil Supplies Department authorities colluded with rice millers and cheated the State Government. He also alleged that some of the rice millers in the Jammikunta region are procuring fine rice at ₹19 per kg from Nagpur and Bihar and supplying the same to the government at the cost of ₹38 per kg.
Alleging that the rice millers are resorting to recycling of PDS rice and again selling them in the open market at higher cost, Mr. Reddy demanded a thorough probe and action against the staff of the department. He also flayed Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender for shielding the tainted rice millers who were causing serious loss to the State exchequer.
With regard to the party activities, he said that the BJP had decided to take up identification of beneficiaries for the double-bed room houses in the district and pressurise the government to construct the houses with the funds sanctioned by the Union Government. He also said that the party has decided to launch campaign for cashless transaction in all mandals in the wake of demonetisation.
