BJP against religion-based quota, says Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president K. Laxman said that they would prevent religion based reservations which was promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The Constitution does not allow religion based reservations and in the past such reservations proposed by late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy were struck down by the judiciary. Despite being aware of that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao promised to provide 12 % reservations as part of promoting vote bank politics,” Mr. Laxman said while addressing a gathering at the district headquarters on Saturday.

The BJP has launched signature campaign against the proposed reservations for minority Muslims at Sangareddy. The party plans to take up this campaign across the State to the village-level.

“Reservations based on religion will divide society and give scope for serious problems across the country. Can the same type of reservations be provided for all other religious minorities?” he asked. Mr. Laxman. adding that any further reservations will eat into the share of BCs in the State thereby harming their interests. He said that the party would make all efforts to stall the minority reservations at the national-level.

He said that the Government had failed to fulfil its election promises like double bedroom houses, three acres of land for Dalits. “The Union Government has sanctioned as many as 90,000 houses for the State with each unit costing about ₹1.5 lakh. We do not know where the amount has been diverted?” he said.

He asked what steps the Government had taken to address the issues of unemployed youth and KG to PG Education.

Party district unit president K. Butchi Reddy, BJYM president G. Bharat Goud, M. Raghunandan Rao, former MLA Satyanarayana and others were present.