Award for CSR drive

The NTPC-Ramagundam super thermal power station received the Swarn Shakti award for corporate social responsibility and community development (CSR-CD) as well as the runners-up trophy for productivity for the year 2015-16. At a programme held in New Delhi on Saturday night, NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh and functional directors of the company presented the award to NTPC Ramagundam executive director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra and regional executive director (Southern region) V.B. Fadnavis.
Mr. Mohapatra said the power station was maintaining excellence in generation and taking care of neighbours. He attributed the success to the employees for their dedication in running the plant as well as carrying out proactive initiatives in CSR-CD. The power station under the CSR-CD initiative was carrying out extensive programmes in the areas of education, health, drinking water, self-employment, and infrastructural development for people living nearbyhe said.
Mini-marathon
As a prelude to NTPC Ramagundam’s Raising Day celebrations to be held on Monday, NTPC authorities conducted a mini-marathon at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ramagundam on Sunday, in which employees and their children participated in large numbers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor