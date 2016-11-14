Award for CSR drive

The NTPC-Ramagundam super thermal power station received the Swarn Shakti award for corporate social responsibility and community development (CSR-CD) as well as the runners-up trophy for productivity for the year 2015-16. At a programme held in New Delhi on Saturday night, NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh and functional directors of the company presented the award to NTPC Ramagundam executive director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra and regional executive director (Southern region) V.B. Fadnavis.

Mr. Mohapatra said the power station was maintaining excellence in generation and taking care of neighbours. He attributed the success to the employees for their dedication in running the plant as well as carrying out proactive initiatives in CSR-CD. The power station under the CSR-CD initiative was carrying out extensive programmes in the areas of education, health, drinking water, self-employment, and infrastructural development for people living nearbyhe said.

Mini-marathon

As a prelude to NTPC Ramagundam’s Raising Day celebrations to be held on Monday, NTPC authorities conducted a mini-marathon at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ramagundam on Sunday, in which employees and their children participated in large numbers.