An unfulfilled promise by three Andhra Pradesh CMs

A medical college in Sangareddy — this has been a dream for more than three decades, and efforts by local legislators have not yielded results for reasons best know to politicians and officials.

According to sources in the Medical Department, united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised a medical college in Sangareddy when he had visited the district headquarters to inaugurate a bridge. Later, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy promised to sanction a medical college for each district. Though it was scheduled to take shape during his second term, he had passed away in an accident.

During his tenure, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had promised to sanction a medical college for Sangareddy. This was during his three-day Indiramma Bata programme at Sadashivapet located in present Sangareddy district in 2013.

Former Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy had made a representation to Mr. Kiran Reddy for the same, and he had responded positively. However, when a medical college was sanctioned for Siddipet instead of Sangareddy, it become a bone of contention between Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy and current district legislator Chinta Prabhakar.

When Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy asked why the MLA was silent, Mr. Prabhakar stated that the proposal was not concrete. In response, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy showed the documents that were circulated in the Secretariat, while admitting that they were not sent to Delhi for further perusal as the political situation was not conducive that year (2013).

“Sangareddy definitely needs a medical college and it already has the required space – 32 acres – beside the existing 250-bedded Government Hospital and a 150-bed mother and child hospital (MCH) getting ready by the end of the month. In Siddipet, this is yet to be built,” said an officer of the Medical Department.

“The sanctioning of a medical college for Siddipet is a completely new proposal. The earlier proposal meant for Sangareddy was diverted to Mahabubnagar with the influence of the Health Minister,” said another officer of the department. The proposal for Siddipet has not yet been forwarded to the Medical Council of India and would be sent in May, and at the same time the proposal for Sangareddy could also be sent if at all the government was really committed, the officer added.

“To prove his point, let Mr. Prabhakar get a new medical college sanctioned for Sangareddy,” Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said.