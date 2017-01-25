Amenities complex in Wyra remains idle

Though ideally located abutting the Khammam-Kothagudem highway, just a few kms away from the potential tourist spot of Wyra reservoir of Nizam’s era, in Wyra mandal, the integrated wayside amenities complex in the heart of Wyra town continues to remain idle for the last few months.

The spacious complex was constructed along the highway at Wyra by the State Tourism Development Corporation during the previous Congress regime in the undivided Andhra Pradesh over five years ago to enable the travellers make a brief halt at the facility and take rest.

Strategic location

Despite its strategic location along the busy highway, linking Khammam town with the coal town of Kothagudem and the famous pilgrim centre of Bhadrachalam in the neighbouring Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the spacious complex has failed to explore its location advantage. The complex housing a canteen and three rest rooms has functioned far below its actual potential under the aegis of a private firm, which operated the facility on lease till a couple of months ago. Lack of proper monitoring has rendered the spacious almost defunct and made it far less attractive financially for private firms to operate the facility.

Sources in the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation told The Hindu that the wayside amenities complex at Wyra was being renovated as part of a plan to give a face-lift to the facility.