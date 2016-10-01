All set for navaratri in Bhadrakali temple

The annual navaratri celebrations at the historic Bhadrakali temple will be held from October 1 to 12.

Temple Executive Officer K. Anjani Devi and chief priest B. Seshu said all arrangements were in place for the celebrations at which thousands of devotees are expected on all the days.

Incarnations

Special pujas, decoration of main deity Sri Bhadrakali in different incarnation on each day, spiritual discourses and cultural programmes during evening hours form part of the celebrations.

To ensure smooth conduct of navaratri events, officers from various departments such as municipal, electricity, medical, health, and police were roped in. They would ensure supply of drinking water, barricading, and proper sanitation among others.

CCTV cameras

“In view of increased rush of devotees, we are arranging closed circuit televisions on the temple premises at all locations to enable those outside the temple to witness the special pujas and have a glimpse of the deity,” Ms. Anjani Devi said.

It was decided that since a large number of people arrive for ‘vahana puja’ during Dasara, the ritual would be held near Keerthi Gardens instead of on the temple premises.

Dwajarohanam

The celebrations would begin with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on Saturday, ‘Lalitha panchami’ vratham will be held on October 5, ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ on October 8, Mahastami on October 9, Mahanavami on October 10, Vijaya dasami on October 11 and on the final day October 12, the celestial wedding of presiding deity Bhadrakali and Bhadreshwara Swamy.

Ancient temple

The temple, one of the ancient ones in Warangal, is believed to have been built during the Kakatiya regime, but scriptures reveal that the Bhadrakali temple was built in the year 625 AD.