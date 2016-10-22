All-party panel demands reopening of Nizam Sugar unit

The four-ay Maha Padayatra launched under the banner of the all party committee (except TRS) led by the Congress demanded the immediate reopening of the Nizam Sugar Factory at Bodhan, saying that its closure badly affected the financial position of farmers as they were used to raising sugarcane rather than other crops.

The padayatra flagged off by the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir at Kollur in Kotagiri mandal on Thursday reached this village covering 14 km through Salura camp, Jadi, Peda Mavandi and China Mavandi on Friday. Former Minister P. Sudharshan Reddy, former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi, MLC Akula Lalitha, DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan and TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar and Left party leaders participated in the yatra that will conclude at Bodhan on Sunday.

Addressing the road side meetings Sudarshan Reddy said the programme was planned to let the government know the opinion of sugarcane farmers and also the future of the Nizam Sugar Factory.

Seeking to remind the TRS promise of reopening the factory within 100 days of its coming to power, he said that it forgot its promise giving rise to several doubts.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who participated in the yatra on Thursday criticised the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he came to power in the name of injustice meted out to Telangana, but after grabbing power, he has set his eyes on NSF properties.