Agitations continue for new mandals, revenue divisions

Despite Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao taking decisions liberally in the formation of new districts, agitations are continuing seeking formation of new mandals, and revenue divisions.

Activists of various organisations cordoned off the mandal tahasildar office on Tuesday demanding the Government of formation of Ramayampet as revenue division. The agitation was supported by all the political parties also.

In a related development, residents of Nagulapally, Islampur, Gundreddypally and Malkapur held rasta roko near Toopran demanding merger these villages into the proposed Masaipet mandal. Traffic came to standstill for some time on the highway.

Residents of Pillutla boycotted grama sabha asking the Government not to disturb their village and not to remove the village from Shivampet mandal.

Two youth climbed a cell tower at Narsingi demanding Narsingi to be made mandal headquarters.