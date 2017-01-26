Aesthetically rich Nagoba jatara begins today

It could have been an attempt by the aboriginal people to overcome the fear of the dark forces, but the customary carrying out of almost all religious rituals at night makes Nagoba jatara an aesthetically rich event. The Adivasi fair is all set to start on the night of Friday with the puja of the clan deity of Mesram Raj Gonds and Pardhans, Nagoba, at the serpent god’s temple at Keslapur in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district.

“We do not know for certain why most of the rituals are held in the night,” pointed out Mesram Dada Rao, the Pardhan elder. “It has been like this for centuries,” he added.

The event starts about three days ahead of the main puja with the Mesram clan Raj Gonds and Pardhans, who fetch the holy Godavari water, arriving at the sacred banyan tree outside Keslapur in the night. After them, it’s the turn of the Patels or headmen, who represent the mythical king Padiyor and hold position by virtue of heredity to arrive under the same tree the following day.

Like all other rituals and ceremonies of the Raj Gonds, the arrival of the Patels too is a visually rich event despite the darkness. Their spotless whites add to the atmosphere made visually magical by the flickering flames from a myriad of bonfires under the banyan tree.

The families of the four Patels are ceremoniously brought under the tree by the Pardhan musicians, the only lights being that from distant streetlights or the sacred brass torches.

The music from the traditional kalikom and pepre wind instruments and the dhol percussion instrument adds to the beauty created by the fluttering flame from the three torches.

A day later, the Adivasis pay homage to the clan members who had died during the last one year and the ritual is called thoom. Goats and chicken are sacrificed in the night.

The last night of the pilgrims in the open is dedicated to listening to Nagoba bhidi, the tale of Nagoba sung all through the night by the Pardhan bards. The only light available is from the fire of the pile of wood burnt closeby to keep themselves warm.

The Nagoba puja on the first night is followed by one of the most regal of ceremonies, the bheting or introduction of the daughters-in-law who joined the clan through marriage during the last season.

Covering themselves in whites, the bheti korial or the daughters-in-law to be introduced are led by Pardhan musicians to the temple in the small hours of the day.