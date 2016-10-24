Adivasis pay homage to Kumram Bheem

Adivasi Gonds and representatives of the Kuntala Bachao Samithi from the villages surrounding the famous Kuntala waterfall in Neredigonda mandal paid homage to martyr Kumram Bheem at the waterfall on Sunday.

They garlanded a statue of the martyr located at the top of the waterfall and vowed to protect the place which is also sacred to them. The Adivasis carried holy water from the stream as part of the ritual associated with the homage. Samithi representative Giridhar Deshpande also participated.