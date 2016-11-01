Telangana

Adivasis mark Deepavali with dance

DEEP RHYTHM:A Ghusadi Tado dancer performs to a dholak song at Jamgaon on Sunday. —Photo: S. Harpal Singh

In colourful ritual, they stage a festival and worship the cow

In a ritual marking festive celebrations, Adivasis rested their sacred percussion instruments at the conclusion of the dance festival of Dandari-Ghusadi on Sunday.

The event, coinciding with Deepavali, is held in over 300 Agency habitations in the tribal area formerly under undivided Adilabad district.

Dandari troupes visiting villages returned to their habitations after lunch to celebrate the festival of lamps in their own homes.

The dance troupes visit villages of their kin in a symbolic strengthening of kinship bonds. A Raj Gond and Kolam Adivasi does not miss an opportunity to call on relations during the eight days preceding Deepavali. In villages, the community cleaned and decorated their homes, before performing cow puja and having a community dinner.

The full village dances. While Dandaris rest their stick props, the Ghusadi Tados remove their attire only after kolabodi puja.

