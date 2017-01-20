Address low voltage problem before Feb. 14: Harish

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the power department officials to address the low voltage problem before February 14.

Participating in a review meeting held at the district headquarters on Thursday, Mr. Rao said all efforts should be put to supply “quality” electricity to villages and tandas. Referring to the farming sector, he said officials should take the responsibility of getting farmers a remunerative prize for their crops.

The Minister instructed the officials to send proposals for the construction of motor vehicle inspector (MVI) in Cheryal, Dubbak, and Husnabad.

On the construction of toilets, Mr. Rao said the district should be declared open defecation-free (ODF). The officials were directed to commence construction of toilets in 10 villages at one go.