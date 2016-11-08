Telangana

Actor Naveen watches his movie in Sangareddy

Star attraction:Actor Naveen Vijayakrishna surrounded by fans at the theatre in which his film ‘Nandini Nursing Home’ is being screened, at Sangareddy on Monday.-PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Star attraction:Actor Naveen Vijayakrishna surrounded by fans at the theatre in which his film ‘Nandini Nursing Home’ is being screened, at Sangareddy on Monday.-PHOTO: Mohd Arif  

more-in

Naveen Vijay Krishna, the lead actor in the film ‘Nandini Nursing Home’, said that it was doing well in theatres and was well received by filmgoers.

Mr. Naveen, son of senior actor Naresh, was at Sangareddy on Monday and viewed the cinema along with people and interacted with them.

The young actor claimed that the cinema was moving well and hoped that it would run three weeks in theatres.

However, Mr. Vijayakrishna expressed displeasure for not getting good theatres for cinemas stating that it would push the movie for a better place.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 3:32:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Actor-Naveen-watches-his-movie-in-Sangareddy/article16439818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY