Actor Naveen watches his movie in Sangareddy

Naveen Vijay Krishna, the lead actor in the film ‘Nandini Nursing Home’, said that it was doing well in theatres and was well received by filmgoers.

Mr. Naveen, son of senior actor Naresh, was at Sangareddy on Monday and viewed the cinema along with people and interacted with them.

The young actor claimed that the cinema was moving well and hoped that it would run three weeks in theatres.

However, Mr. Vijayakrishna expressed displeasure for not getting good theatres for cinemas stating that it would push the movie for a better place.