Bhupalpalli is one among the five districts carved out of Warangal and after merging some mandals from Khammam and Karimnagar districts. It has a population of 7.2 lakh spread across 20 mandals. The district has vast tracts of forest and remote villages along the Godavari river. District Collector Akunuri Murali, who assumed charge as the first Collector, reveals his plans and focus for the development of the district in an interview to The Hindu .

What is your view of the newly formed district?

This district was formed taking all the remote mandals of three districts — Eturunagaram and Mangapet from Warangal district, Mahadevpur and Kataram from Karimnagar, and Wazedu and Venkatapuram from Khammam district. It has a 1.4 lakh tribal population of Koyas and Naikpods, who are still primitive. We have many problems as of now.

What are you focussing more on as of now?

Every aspects, from health and education to drinking water, is important. Since many habitations are located in the interiors, access to healthcare is low. We do not have permanent doctors but only contractual staff. We have many vacancies and those on rolls do not turn up owing to poor access and facilities in remote habitations. We are trying to correct this.

How do your plan to improve literacy?

It is one of the major areas of concern because we have a large tribal population. The tribals in the district are extremely backward on all fronts. In Wazedu mandal, to my knowledge, there are 600 children out of schools. We are planning to set up more schools within the reach of every habitation and launch a special drive to enrol children.

Since the district is semi-urban and semi-rural, are there any chances to create more employment?

The district is blessed with tourist locations, which is going to offer employment to the youth and also boost development. We are preparing a tourism circuit with the help of the Central government. We have a Rs. 90 crore project and are in the process of executing it.

What are the other plans on your agenda?

I am responsible to ensure irrigation water to 46 lakh acres in the surrounding districts from the sources I have here. Right now, we are acquiring land for three barrages — Medigadda, Tupakulagudem and Annaram.

— Gollapudi Srinivasa Rao