AIYF seeks jobs for youth

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) activists staged a demonstration on the Kothagudem-Khammam highway at Julurupadu on Monday demanding immediate steps to fill one lakh posts in various government departments in the State as per the ruling TRS’s ‘pre-poll promise’ of providing one lakh jobs to the youth.

Members owing allegiance to the AIYF set ablaze the effigy of the ‘State Government’ as part of the protest demonstration held at the bus stand centre on the busy highway in the afternoon.

The demonstrators, comprising several unemployed youth, raised slogans denouncing the alleged failure of the TRS regime to fulfil its pre-election promises made to unemployed youths in Telangana. hey demanded that the State Government immediately conduct the much awaited District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations for the recruitment of teachers and fill all the existing vacancies in different government departments.