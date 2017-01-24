Telangana

AIYF seeks jobs for youth

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) activists staged a demonstration on the Kothagudem-Khammam highway at Julurupadu on Monday demanding immediate steps to fill one lakh posts in various government departments in the State as per the ruling TRS’s ‘pre-poll promise’ of providing one lakh jobs to the youth.

Members owing allegiance to the AIYF set ablaze the effigy of the ‘State Government’ as part of the protest demonstration held at the bus stand centre on the busy highway in the afternoon.

The demonstrators, comprising several unemployed youth, raised slogans denouncing the alleged failure of the TRS regime to fulfil its pre-election promises made to unemployed youths in Telangana. hey demanded that the State Government immediately conduct the much awaited District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations for the recruitment of teachers and fill all the existing vacancies in different government departments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:11:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/AIYF-seeks-jobs-for-youth/article17084287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY