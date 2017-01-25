A long record this!

The Ramagundam Police Commissionerate etched its name into the Wonder Book of Records by unfurling the longest national flag — 3.2 kilometres long and nine feet wide — in the Godavarikhani coal belt area on the eve of Republic Day.

In order to propagate virtues of patriotism, national integration, and communal harmony, Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal conceived the idea to celebrate Republic Day. Accordingly, the police procured the necessary cloth for the preparation of the tricolour and used the services of 25 tailors, who worked for more than a fortnight stitching the flag.

On Wednesday, around 10,000 students of various educational institutes and 5,000 other volunteers unfurled the flag from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to the Bungalow. Patriotic fervour filled the air, with the students and volunteers chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai.’

Ramagundam legislator and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman S. Satyanarayana, Deputy Inspector General Ravi Varma, Peddapalli Collector A.S. Alagu Varshini, Mancherial Collector R.V. Kannan, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police John Wesley, and Peddapalli DCP Vijayender Reddy also participated in the programme.

The feat was entered into the Wonder Book of Records and its management handed a certificate of the record to the Commissioner.

Mr. Duggal said that it was a joint effort of the Peddapalli and Mancherial districts administration, and attributed the success to the youth who took part in the event.

The police was planning to send the achievement to be entered in the Limca Book of Records and the India Book of Records.