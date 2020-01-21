Telangana

9th class student dies of dengue

A 14-year-old student of class IX in Government Model School at Ramayampet died of dengue on Tuesday. According to police, she was suffering with fever for the past five days and admitted in a local hospital. As her condition become critical she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad where she died while undergoing treatment.

