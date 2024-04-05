9,900 sensitive polling stations identified in Telangana

April 05, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The election authority of Telangana, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), has identified 9,900 sensitive polling stations in 35,356 polling stations across Telangana for the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha slated on May 13.

According to CEO Vikas Raj, the election authority is contemplating three options for the smooth conduct of voting in these sensitive polling stations – deployment of central forces, putting in place micro observers for continuous monitoring of the election or making arrangements for webcasting voting process throughout the day. “It could be one option or a combination of two or more options,” Mr. Vikas Raj said.

Services of 1.88 lakh personnel requisitioned

The election authority requisitioned services of 1.88 lakh personnel for manning polling stations and looking after other duties while the number of police personnel required is around 63,000. So far, 60 companies of central forces have already arrived in the State and another 100 companies are likely to arrive in the coming days. “I held discussions with DGPs of other States where there will be no polling on May 13, for deputing personnel to Telangana. These personnel will also join us in the due course,” he told The Hindu.

The forthcoming elections are likely to see the deployment of close to 72,000 ballot units, over 49,000 control units and 54,350 VVPATs across the polling stations. Though the State had a sufficient number of electronic voting machines as it had recently conducted the State Assembly Elections, EVMs pertaining to around 25 constituencies could not be utilised owing to the pending election petitions.

Accordingly, the Election Commission of India was informed about the requirement and the EVMs had arrived. The first level check of the units had been completed and the second level randomisation had also been completed in the presence of the political parties. They were being dispatched to different constituencies where ballot papers would be added and they would be allotted segment wise.

Mr. Vikas Raj said steps were taken to create data pertaining to the personnel to be deployed on poll duties to ensure that they could exercise their franchise. Options have been taken from the personnel to know about their preference of the place of voting so that arrangements can be made accordingly. “Options form police officials and others who will be deployed on election duties outside polling stations, will also be taken,” he said

250 auxiliary polling stations to be set up

The election authority has decided to set up close to 250 auxiliary polling stations, especially in remote and rural areas for the convenience of voters. Auxiliary polling stations are normally set up when the voter strength in the particular polling station exceeds 1,500, but steps are being taken to set up these stations in areas where the number of voters is much less around 250 to 300. “This is to make the voting process easier for those in the remote areas avoiding voters in these places the trouble of travelling all the way to cast their votes,” he said.