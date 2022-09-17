99 new COVID cases in Telangana

Ninety-nine fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 9,450 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing during the day and reports of 447 were awaited. Hyderabad reported 49 cases during the day followed by six each in Nalgonda and Rangareddy and four each in Karimanagar and Narayanpet.

According to a health bulletin, 106 infected persons were declared recovered during the day. The number of active cases stood at 768.

As for vaccination, the bulletin said a total of 1,56,793 persons were inoculated during the day.