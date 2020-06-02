99 fresh COVID cases in Telangana; 4 succumb

HYDERABAD

87 are people from State, 12 migrants

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 2,891 as 99 more cases were detected on Tuesday. Of the 99 cases, 87 are people from the State and 12 migrants. Four more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 92. The four patients who died are a 70-year-old woman and 60-year-old woman with hypertension, 41-year-old man with known morbidity of thyroid, and a 42-year-old man with pre-existing cardiac problem.

Of the 87 local cases, 70 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, seven from Rangareddy, three from Medchal, two from Nalgonda, one each from Mahabubnagar, Jagtial, Mancherial, Sangareddy and Siddipet.

Of the 2,891 cases reported till Tuesday, 1,273 are active cases, 1,526 were discharged, and 92 died. The number of people who were discharged crossed the 1,500 mark on Tuesday, and constitutes 52% of the total cases.

Of the total cases, 204 are migrants who came from various States. They were home-quarantined and district authorities monitor their health. If anyone shows symptoms, they are tested. Also, 212 out of 458 deportees who were airlifted tested positive for coronavirus. The last case among them was reported on May 30.