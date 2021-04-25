98% vaccination complete: Collector

SIDDIPET

25 April 2021 00:19 IST

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that Siddipet district stood first in the State regarding vaccination, by inoculating 98% of the target population as on Saturday. He said there are about 1.96 lakh population in the district aged above 45 years and 1.93 lakh were already vaccinated

Informing that about 22,000 people were vaccinated every day, the Collector thanked Additional Collector Mujamil Khan and others for their cooperation in achieving the targets.

