97 high-rise buildings in Cyberabad identified to mount PTZ cameras for tracking traffic

Sitting in the control room, the Cyberabad traffic police officials keep a close watch over roads, junctions and highways across the commissionerate.

Helping them do so are the newly installed pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) or robotic cameras providing 360-degree view up to 1.5 km-2 km.

The commissionerate currently has 17 such cameras installed on the high-rise office buildings and commercial establishments in the IT corridor of Hyderabad.

As many as 97 more buildings have been identified, mostly software parks, on which these cameras will be installed in the coming months, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel D. Davis explained as he swivelled the controls from left to right, titled up and down and zoomed in and out of the gridlocked junctions there.

“The cameras give a bird’s eye view of a wider area, allowing us to identify congestion points and test out experiments on various roads and black spots on a daily basis,” the official explained.

With these cameras in place, the traffic police force has been able to accelerate decongestion efforts and communicate real-time traffic updates to commuters via social media channels and also through Google Maps.

Along with this, problem areas are also being identified through field study and drone visuals. The IKEA rotary curbs were introduced earlier this year, while road expansion work is underway on the road linking JNTU and Yashoda Hospitals and an additional lane is being added from Shaikpet Flyover to Khajaguda junction.

