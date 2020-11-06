Telangana

960 teams constituted to lift garbage : CS

The State government has constituted 960 teams for taking up an intensive drive to lift the garbage that is accumulated in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said an estimated 52,000 metric tonnes of garbage was accumulated in different parts of the city post heavy rain/flood in the GHMC limits. Cleaning of garbage points, removal of construction and demolition wastes and spraying of disinfectants were being taken up in all localities as part of the intensive drive, he said.

The Chief Secretary convened a meeting of officials of the Municipal Administration department to review special sanitation drive taken up in the GHMC jurisdiction on Friday. He also reviewed the functioning of Basti Dawakhana in GHMC limits, according to an official release.

