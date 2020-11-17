952 new COVID cases in State

Total number of cases reaches 2,58,828 and three more deaths reported

Telangana recorded 952 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing up the tally to 2,58,828. While 38,245 people were examined for the presence of coronavirus, results of 600 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 150 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 77 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 71 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and 68 from Rangareddy. The lowest of one case was recorded in Narayanpet, and six each in Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.

Of the 38,245 persons who got tested, 36,747 opted for government healthcare facilities and 1,498 chose private labs.

From March 2 to November 16, a total of 49,29,974 samples have been examined. Of the total cases detected so far, 13,732 are active cases while 2,43,686 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,410.

At the 61 government hospitals, there was an availiaility of 4,762 oxygen beds and 1,453 ICU. At the 220 private hospitals, there were 2,803 oxygen beds and 2,198 ICU beds for patients to take up.