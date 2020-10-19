948 COVID cases in Telangana, recovered cases cross 2 lakh

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 22:15 IST

Telangana recorded only 948 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Less than a thousand cases in a day were reported after more than two months. And the reason is only 26,027 people were put to test on Sunday. In case of the number of tests too, it has been more than two months that less than 30,000 samples were examined in a day.

Regardless of the number of positive cases, 8 to 10 COVID-19 deaths are being reported everyday. However, on October 19, four deaths were reported. According to the details in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, Case Fatality Rate in the State is 0.57%.

The new 948 cases in the State include 212 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 98 from Rangareddy, 65 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 63 from Karimnagar. Of the 26,027 people who were examined, 24,397 opted government facilities and 1,630 underwent tests in private labs. Results of 1,050 were awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of people in the State who contracted COVID-19 and recovered has crossed two lakh mark. Of the total 2,23,059 cases detected till October 19, the active cases are 21,098 and 2,00,686 have recovered. The number of people who died is 1,275.

Regardless of the spike or drop in the number of positive cases, around 1,900 to 2,500 people are declared to have recovered every day.