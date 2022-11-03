94 students from social welfare and 41 from tribal welfare institutions get into medicine in first round

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 94 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and 41 students of the Tribal Welfare gurukulams secured MBBS seats in the first round of medical counselling conducted by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday.

Many more students, hailing from the poor backgrounds, are likely to get medicine seats in the second round of counselling. The TS government’s ‘Operation Blue Crystal Program’ (OPBC) with an objective of providing top-notch NEET coaching to the meritorious students has been helping the students to get through the examination with 236 students getting admission in medical colleges last year.

Secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the students and appreciated teachers for working beyond call of duty in nurturing the dreams of a better future for less privileged students. ”The government had established 39 Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) to provide quality education and prepare students for higher studies,” he said.

“I hail from Raghunathpally, Jagaon district and my parents are daily wage labourers. My goal is to become a doctor and serve the poor and needy communities. I am greatly indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for helping poor students like me in pursuing our dreams,” said CH. Mohan who secured MBBS seat in Gandhi Medical College.

Another student K Manoj Kumar hailing from Mahadevpuram village, Madhira mandal, Khammam would also make it to Gandhi and said he wanted to become a surgeon and work in the public hospitals. “This has been a childhood dream to become a doctor,” he said.

From among the tribal educational institutions, out of the 41 students who have secured medical seats 11 are girls and 30 are boys in the first round of counselling. Some seven students from regular intermediate and 34 from the long-term batch belonging to ‘Operation Emerald’ have successfully made their way to medical campus. More seats are likely to be secured in the second round.

Minister for SC Development Koppula Eashwar and Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Additional Secretary Tribal Welfare Institutions V. Sarveshwar Reddy also congratulated the students, said a press release.