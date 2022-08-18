9,292 cases under Aarogyasri attended at 766 PHCs in TS

After the Aarogyasri Health Scheme was introduced at Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Telangana, 9,292 cases were attended at 766 PHCs in the State in the last two-and-a-half months. Of the amount granted per case, a major part goes to the health facility and the remaining distributed among medical officers and other Health staff.

Health Minister Harish Rao had announced in the beginning of April this year that the Aarogyasri Health Scheme would be extended to PHCs as well.

According to the latest statistics, 9,292 cases were addressed at all the health facilities from May 23 to August 10.

Of the 9,292 cases, 6,492 were related to general medicine. These include fever, body pain, cough and others, followed by 2,077 gastroenterology cases.

Cases were not high under any other specialisation. Three cases were under Cardiology, 18 Critical Care, 54 Paediatric, and others. Patients attended under the scheme at PHCs are being closely monitored.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that the initiative further improves quality of health services at PHCs, which will be of great benefit to people. The incentives to staff will also serve as a motivation.

Four months ago, Mr Harish Rao said that PHCs play a key role in protecting the health of people: severe forms of diseases can be avoided by detection of diseases in early stages, followed by treatment. With this, the necessity to visit tertiary care hospitals will come down, which brings down the patient load on teaching hospitals.

Out of the total cases, 1,808 were attended at the health facilities in Hyderabad, followed by 1,004 in Rangareddy.