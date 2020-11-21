925 new COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 925 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,62, 653. While 42, 077 samples were tested , results of 438 are awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 161 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 91 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 75 from Rangareddy. The lowest of zero cases were recorded in Narayanpet, five in Medak.

From March 2 to November 20, a total of 50,92,689 samples were tested and 2,62,653 have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 12,070 were active cases, 2,49,157 have recovered, and 1,426 people have died.

In the 61 State government hospitals, 4,800 oxygen beds and 1,476 ICU beds were available on Friday. And in 221 private hospitals, 2,674 oxygen beds and 2,382 ICU beds were vacant.