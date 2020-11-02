922 more COVID-positive in State

Only 25,600-odd persons were tested on Sunday; seven patients die

Less than a thousand cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday as fewer tests were conducted. Usually, around 40,000 samples are examined in a day, but on Sunday, just 25,643 people underwent tests, leading to detection of 922 positive cases. The results of 415 others were awaited.

The new cases include 256 from GHMC area, 56 from Rangareddy and 44 from Sangareddy. Of those who got tested, 23,779 opted for government facilities.

So far, a total of 43,49,309 samples were tested and 2,40,970 were found to be virus-positive. Of the total cases, 17,630 are active and 2,21,992 have recovered. With the death of seven more COVID patients, the toll has reached 1,348.

In the 61 government hospitals, 4,588 oxygen beds and 1,369 ICU beds were available on Sunday while at the 226 private hospitals, 2,958 oxygen beds and 2,246 ICU beds were vacant.