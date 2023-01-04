92-year-old retired professor the cynosure of all eyes at PG College alumni meet

January 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ninety-two-year-old Revathi Thangavelu was the cynosure of all eyes at the alumni meet of Post-Graduate College, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

The retired professor’s presence at the alumni meet organised by the college as part of the Osmania University’s Global Alumni Meet (GAM-2023) struck an emotional chord with the past students. They flocked to her like children, touched her feet and sought her blessings.

Prof. Revathi, belying her age, remembered every moment of her 17 years of association with the PG College, which was earlier known as Arts and Science College. She taught English to the students, winning accolades from them. Incidentally, she happened to be the only retired faculty to attend the alumni meet.

Even at this age, she is actively involved in the affairs of the Keyes Education Society, which administers a girls’ high school and also a degree and PG college in Secunderabad. Speaking at the meeting, she recalled how her passion for teaching made her refuse academic posts like principal. “Because I refused to go to other places to take up responsibilities, I continued to teach the students of this college,” she pointed out.

The alumni meet saw Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, attending as the chief guest. Mr. Khan, on arrival, went around the old classrooms, recalling his association with the college.

Other prominent personalities, who attended the meet, included former Ranji players Naushir S.Mehta and B.Mohan. In his address, Mr.Mehta went down the memory lane pointing out how he, along with his college mate Maheshwar Singh, put on a 405-run partnership for third wicket in All-India Behram-ud-Dowlah tourney. He expressed his desire to coach the students of the college.

Guinness Record holder and magician Samala Venu, Congress leader C. Balraj, Regional Censor Board member Atluri Ramakrishna, popular harmonica (mouth organ) player and 1971 batch student Rajkumar were among those present.

Mr. Rajkumar, now 73 years old, played the popular Hindi song ‘Ajeeb dastan hai yeh’ from the 1960 hit movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai amid thunderous applause from the gathering.

College principal K.Arjun Rao welcomed the gathering while vice-principal Arathi Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.