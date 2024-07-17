GIFT a SubscriptionGift
92 more Telangana youth identified in Cambodia’s job racket

Published - July 17, 2024 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

About 92 people from Telangana, working at a cybercrime call centre, are ‘stuck’ in Cambodia. Only 20 were identified till May-end.

“In the list of 92 individuals, shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), we have verified 24. Based on the passport numbers and names, physical verification of their family background has been completed,” said Telangana Cyber Security Bureau director Shikha Goel.

After the verification process, the Indian Embassy is expected to step in to rescue the individuals with the help of Cambodian police.

Meanwhile, seven persons have returned to India, including Praveen Martha from Jagtial, the official said.

Job agents Mohammed Shadab Alam, K. Sai Prasad and Mohammed Abid Hussain Ansari have been arrested so far, and lookout circulars have been issued for several other agents, including Vamshi Krishna Thanugula and the kingpin in Dubai.

These ‘agents’ are part of an international racket trafficking young people from Tier-2 cities in India to a call centre operated by Chinese nationals in Cambodia.

“We will be writing to the MHA requesting government intervention in the matter involving Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, from where maximum number of cases involving Indians have been reported,” the official said.

