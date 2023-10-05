92 faunal, 56 floral species threatened in Telangana, says Biodiversity panel’s document

October 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Development of fisheries as an industry in the newly-formed State of Telangana could have unwittingly led to diminished numbers of endemic fish species in the region.

The Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2023-30, a policy document released by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBDB) in line with the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, lists a total 11 species of fish as ‘threatened’.

These include one critically endangered species, two endangered, five vulnerable species, and three species for which data is deficient.

The biodiversity profiling carried out by C. Srinivasulu, a professor in the Osmania University, lists introduction of major carps, overfishing and local consumption as major threats affecting close to 73% threatened species in the State.

The study was carried out independent of the global conservation status of the species of flora and fauna, to know the status exclusively in the State.

“The study has been done scientifically, applying the IUCN guidelines prescribed for regional assessment. Some of the threatened species here come under the category of ‘least concern’ globally,” Mr. Srinivasulu shared.

Among endemic fauna, a total 92 species of vertebrates have been assessed as threatened, including 12 critically endangered species, 16 endangered species, 60 vulnerable species and four for which data is deficient.

Hemidactylus aemulus, or Emulous Leaf-toed Gecko, which a team headed by Mr. Srinivasulu discovered a year-and-a-half ago, is yet to be assessed, but its numbers are likely very few, he says.

“They inhabit old temples, heritage structures and rocky terrains, and the recent renovation of the temples and heritage sites is resulting in depleted numbers,” Mr. Srinivasulu says.

The study lists habitat loss and fragmentation as the leading cause of reducing numbers of reptiles. Mining and stone quarrying, and encroachment of forest areas and water bodies each impacts 14 % of the threatened species which are 36 in total.

Mr. Srinivasulu feels that there is great scope for exploration of undiscovered species in the Telangana region, especially among amphibians about which very little research has been conducted. The study lists only 17 species of amphibians out of which two are threatened.

A total 21 species of birds, 22 species of mammals, too are assessed as threatened, apart from 56 species of flowering plants.

The proposed Action Plan, prepared in collaboration with the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of ASCI, discusses aspects such as funding, access and benefit sharing, sectoral integration and mainstreaming of biodiversity, among others.

Releasing the document, Chairman of the National Biodiversity Authority C. Achalender Reddy said the biodiversity action plan should envisage integration with the line departments such as Agriculture and Horticulture.

Special Chief Secretary and Chairman of the TSBDB Rajat Kumar said innovative ways are being explored to raise funding through public sector units and international agencies.