910 students take the jab

On the third day of a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who are set to travel abroad for higher studies, 910 were given the jab at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanaguda, on Tuesday. While 1,400 students were allotted the slots, 490 did not turn up for vaccination.

A few students who were under 18 had also registered for the drive. However, IPM director K. Shankar said those under 18 years are not being given the jab.

The State government initiated the drive for the students on Saturday. At least 7,000 have registered for the vaccination and only Covishield is being administered to them. The time interval between first and second dose of the vaccine has been reduced from 12-16 weeks to four weeks for the students. Around 1,400 slots were issued for Wednesday too.