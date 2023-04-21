90k tonnes of paddy procured so far at 1,131 purchase centres

April 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) has purchased about 90,000 tonnes of paddy produced this Rabi season from farmers at minimum support price by opening 1,131 procurement centres so far, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar stated on Friday.

He stated that all the paraphernalia required for purchase of paddy from farmers such as gunny sacks, weighing scales (machines), moisture measuring tools and hamalis, among others, had already been arranged for about 7,100 procurement centres planned to be opened this season based on the progress of crop harvesting and requirement. The value of paddy procured so far was about ₹186 crore and most of it was from Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts.

At a review meeting held with senior officials of the TSCSC, the Minister suggested farmers to follow the fair average quality (FAQ) specifications including a maximum of 17% moisture content fixed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) while getting their produce to purchase centres so that the process of procurement was completed without any delay and the money was credited to the bank accounts of farmers concerned early.

Stating that paddy production in Telangana was increasing year-by-year with the help of pro-farmer measures such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power to agricultural pump sets, timely release of water from projects, including Kaleshwaram, the Minister said rice production in the State was on the rise against it slipping to a 20-year low worldwide. It was one of the achievements of the BRS government in the State, he noted.

With the untimely rains occurring frequently in different parts of the State, the TSCSC had also arranged necessary tarpaulin sheets to prevent damage of paddy brought to the procurement centres. Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar, General Manager of TSCSC Raja Reddy and others participated in the review meeting.