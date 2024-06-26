GIFT a SubscriptionGift
9,008 kg of ganja worth ₹11 crore seized in Khammam district in last six years

Published - June 26, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Wednesday called upon youth to play a proactive role in spearheading a vigorous anti-drug awareness campaign as a social movement to combat drug menace.

He was speaking before flagging off an awareness rally against drug abuse held in Khammmam to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday.

Mr. Dutt exhorted participants to become active partners in the crusade against drug abuse to weed out the drug menace.

In all, 265 people were arrested in 204 separate cases booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 9,008 kg of ganja worth ₹11 crore seized from their possession in the last six years in Khammam district. Around 165 ganja addicts were provided counselling by psychologists in the district.

The police department in coordination with other departments is organising anti-drug awareness campaigns under the aegis of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Complaints against smuggling and sale of ganja can be lodged over toll-free number 8712671111.

