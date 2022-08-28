9,000 runners participate in NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

2,500-odd strong volunteer force make it a smooth affair

V. V. Subrahmanyam
August 28, 2022 19:20 IST

Runners taking a flyover stretch during the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA
HYDERABAD

The 11th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon saw huge response with about 9000 participants showing great spirit by participating in different segments of the annual event which also featured the half-marathon and the 10K Runs.

For the record, Pradeep Singh and Monica Cheruto clinched the honours in the men’s and women’s sections respectively of the full marathon while Kimurgor Martin and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav stole the show in the half-marathon.

With the event also being held for charity, the organisers had clearly something to cheer about. The 2,500-odd volunteer force on hand was just equal to the task to ensure that the needy were attended to in all aspects.

Mr. Sumit Deb, CMD of NMDC, flagged off the full marathon while Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank, flagged off the half-marathon at People’s Plaza.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy graced the prize distribution event and appreciated the organisers for the smooth conduct of the event.

Final placings:

Full marathon:

Men:

1. Pradeep Singh - 2:31.22

2. Ravi Prakash

3. Simion Kiplagat.

Women:

Monica Cheruto 2:31.22,

2. Ravi Prakash,

3. Prachi Godbole.

Half-marathon:

Men:

1. Kimurgor Martin - 1:07.16

2. Dharmender

3. Dinesh Kumar

Women:

1. Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav - 1:20.46

2. Ujala

3. Farheen Firdose

10K Run:

Men:

1. Tumuti Denis Githiri - 00:30.31

2. Shubham Sindhu

3. Upendra Baliyan

Women:

Prajakta Godbole - 00:34.48

2. Bharti Nain

3. Akansha Shelar.

