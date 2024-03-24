ADVERTISEMENT

900-year-old Chalukyan inscription discovered in state of utter neglect at Gangapuram

March 24, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

12th century inscription cries for attention in Mahabubnagar

The Hindu Bureau

E Sivanagi Reddy, an archaeologist, inspects the 900-year-old Kannada inscription of the Kalyana Chalukya dynasty at Gangapuram, a temple Town, in Jadcherla mandal, Mahaboobnagar district. Photo: Arrangement

A 900-year-old Kannada inscription from the Kalyana Chalukya dynasty has been found in a state of utter neglect at Gangapuram, a temple Town, in Jadcherla mandal, Mahabubnagar district.

E. Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation said he noticed this when he visited the surroundings of Chowdamma temple located on the outskirts of Gangapuram as part of the campaign ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’. The inscription was lying uncared on a tank bund nearby, he said.

Dr. Reddy after careful reading the inscription revealed that it was issued on June 8, 1134 CE (Friday) by the Customs Officers of Tailapa-III, son of the Kalyana Chalukya Emperor ‘Bhulokamalla’ Someswara-III which records the remission of income accrued through toll taxes called Vaddaravula and Hejjunka towards a perpetual lamp and incense of God Somanatha.

Though the inscription was copied and published by the Archaeology department long ago, Dr. Sivanagi Reddy sensitized the Committee Members of Chowdama temple on the historical significance of the inscription and the immediate need of preserving it for posterity.

The Temple committee members K. Mallikarjun, Giriprasad, Chennayya, Seenu, Sankar, Srinivas, and Satteyya have responded positively to shift it to the premises of Chowdamma temple and erect it on a pedestal with details. A retired engineer, Gangapuram Kesava Prasad, also participated in the programme.

