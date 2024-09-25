900 kg ganja worth about ₹2.25 crore seized from Maharashtra-bound container lorry in Adilabad district

The Adilabad district police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of dry ganja weighing around 900 kg worth about ₹2.25 crore from a container lorry at the inter-State border check post near Laxmipur village in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.

According to sources, a police team intercepted the speeding container lorry bearing Uttarakhand registration number after a brief chase at the check post.

The police arrested the lorry driver and another person, who were allegedly transporting the illegal consignment from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border to Maharashtra.

The dry ganja was found wrapped in 292 packets and the consignment was meant to be delivered to a member of the inter-State ganja smugglers gang in Maharashtra’s Buldhana town.

Police booked a total of eight members of the gang, including its kingpin based in Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

In a separate incident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the task force personnel of the State Prohibition and Excise Department seized 12.82 kg of ganja from four youths belonging to Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts.

Sources said the four youths — ganja consumers-turned peddlers — were transporting ganja from Odisha to Mahabubabad on two bikes when they were apprehended by the task force personnel near Manuguru town on Wednesday afternoon.

