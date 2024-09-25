GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

900 kg ganja worth about ₹2.25 crore seized from Maharashtra-bound container lorry in Adilabad district

Published - September 25, 2024 08:17 pm IST - ADILABAD/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Adilabad district police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of dry ganja weighing around 900 kg worth about ₹2.25 crore from a container lorry at the inter-State border check post near Laxmipur village in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.

According to sources, a police team intercepted the speeding container lorry bearing Uttarakhand registration number after a brief chase at the check post.

The police arrested the lorry driver and another person, who were allegedly transporting the illegal consignment from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border to Maharashtra.

The dry ganja was found wrapped in 292 packets and the consignment was meant to be delivered to a member of the inter-State ganja smugglers gang in Maharashtra’s Buldhana town.

Police booked a total of eight members of the gang, including its kingpin based in Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

In a separate incident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the task force personnel of the State Prohibition and Excise Department seized 12.82 kg of ganja from four youths belonging to Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts.

Sources said the four youths — ganja consumers-turned peddlers — were transporting ganja from Odisha to Mahabubabad on two bikes when they were apprehended by the task force personnel near Manuguru town on Wednesday afternoon.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / arrest / police / narcotics & drug trafficking / Maharashtra / Andhra Pradesh / Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.