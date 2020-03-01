90-year-old found raped, murdered in Nalgonda

A 90-year-old-woman was reportedly raped and killed here in a village in Anumula mandal, about 40-km from the district headquarters, late on Saturday night.

The incident came to light Sunday noon when the nonagenarian’s son reported it at Haliya police station.

Police said the woman was found dead by her son in the morning, when he checked on her. In his complaint to the police, he suspected rape and strangulation, as visible from the victim’s bleeding injuries and marks on the neck.

According to Haliya police, the incident is believed to have happened around midnight. The woman has five sons and lived with each one of them by rotation. She was found dead in her shelter next to an old room in the village, with bleeding injuries that indicated rape and also had marks on her neck.

Based on preliminary findings, police suspect the victim’s neighbour, one S. Shankar, who is absconding.

“It was reported that Shankar was seen talking to her and spending time with her between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. He is a coolie, deserted by his wife, and has a record of misbehaviour with women in the village,” the police said.

The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Inspector Chandrasekhar, who is also the investigation officer, said available evidence was recovered from the crime scene and a case of rape and murder were booked against Shankar.