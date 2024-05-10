GIFT a SubscriptionGift
90% works completed for 25 reservoirs under ORR phase-2 

Published - May 10, 2024 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 90% works for the construction of 25 reservoirs under package 2 of the Outer Ring Road project phase-2 have been completed. It is likely that all works would be completed by June and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) would provide drinking water to villages, residential colonies and gated communities spread on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Inspecting the ongoing works on Friday, Water Board chief C. Sudarshan Reddy said the new pipeline of 1,250 km was also being laid and soon inlet and outlet works would also be tested. Of the total 38 reservoirs under the package, 13 are already ready, he said. “The premises of the new reservoirs are also being beautified and developed aesthetically,” he added.

Mr. Sudarshan Reddy visited the 3-ML capacity Mallampet reservoir, the pump room and the Bachupally filling station in Qutbullapur mandal.

The ORR phase-2 project, at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, has 73 new service reservoirs with a combined capacity of 138 million litres and 2,988 km new pipeline. Upon completion of the project, the drinking water needs of about 25 lakh population would be met. The project covers seven municipal corporations, 18 municipalities and 24 gram panchayats.

Of this, the works are divided as package 1 at a budget of ₹613 crore and includes 33 service reservoirs and 1,522 km pipe line network covering seven mandals of Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayat Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, and Keesara.

The package 2 comprises construction of 38 new service reservoirs and 1,250 km pipe line network at a cost of ₹587 crore and covering five mandals of Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Patancheru, RC Puram and Bollaram.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / water / drinking water

