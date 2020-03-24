90 persons who moved with Indonesians quarantined

The 90 people who are suspected to have moved closely with 10 Indonesians COVID-19 positive patients have been quarantined in isolation wards at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) and the District Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Sources said that 62 persons have been quarantined at CAIMS hospital and another 28 at the District Headquarters Hospital. All the suspected persons quarantined are reported to have been closely associated with the visiting Indonesian preachers during their two-day stay in the Karimnagar town and visit of various mosques.

Already, the police have identified more than 200 persons who are reported to have come in contact with the Indonesians during their visit to Karimnagar town. The police have been shifting the suspected persons to isolation wards after conducting the medical screening through thermal scanners with the help of the Medical Department.

In the meantime, the police in coordination with the district authorities had readied private engineering colleges to be utilised as quarantine centres to admit persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

Essentials delivered

On Tuesday, Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others visited the Mukarampura area, which was declared a ‘red zone’ and sealed off from the rest of the town, and inspected the distribution of the vegetables which would be sufficient for four days for a family. They also appealed to the residents to approach the government hospital for their isolation in view of their having come in contact with the visiting Indonesians.

In the meantime, the district police machinery strictly enforced the lockdown throughout the day by forcing the people to remain indoors in Karimnagar. The police presence was felt at every nook and corner and they chased away the people coming on to the roads.

Curfew scenario

The curfew-like situation prevailed in the entire town with people remaining indoors after making purchases of essentials in the morning hours before 9 a.m.

The officials had ensured that the petrol filling stations were closed so that the people do not come on to the roads and roam freely. The banks have also downed their shutters in Karimnagar town. The lockdown is likely to cast its impact on the Ugadi festival which would be celebrated on Wednesday.