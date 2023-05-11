90 days of traffic restrictions from Saturday

May 11, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the flyover work from Gachibowli junction towards Kondapur for 90 days of round-the-clock work, starting from May 13 till August 10.

In view of Shilpa Layout phase-II flyover work, taken up by the GHMC officials for a period of 90 days, we will be diverting traffic on several stretches, and the commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid congestion, said the officials.

As per the advisory, traffic from ORR towards Hafeezpet will be diverted at Shilpa Layout flyover - Meenakshi Towers - Deloitte - AIG Hospital - Q Mart - Kothaguda Flyover - Hafeezpet.

Likewise, traffic from Lingampally towards Kondapur will be diverted at Gachibowli Traffic PS - DLF Road - Radisson Hotel - Kothaguda - Kondapur. The traffic from Wipro Junction towards Allwyn crossroad will be diverted at IIIT Junction - ‘u’ turn at Gachibowli Stadium - DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda flyover - Alwyn. Traffic from Tolichowki towards Allwyn crossroad will be diverted at Biodiversity flyover - Mindspace junction - Cyber Towers Junction - left towards Hitex signal - Kothaguda Junction - Alwyn. Traffic from Telecom Nagar towards Kondapur will be diverted at the u-turn at Gachibowli under flyover - Shilpa Layout flyover beside bus stop - Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte - AIG Hospital - Q Mart – Kothaguda- Kondapur.

Traffic from Allwyn crossroad towards Gachibowli will be diverted to Kothaguda Junction - towards Hitex road - Cyber Towers - Mindspace Junction - Shilpa Layout flyover - Gachibowli/ORR.

Lastly, traffic from Allwyn crossroad towards Lingampally will be diverted at the Botanical Garden junction - Masjid Banda - HCU Depot – Lingampally.