HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

90 days of traffic restrictions from Saturday

May 11, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
In view of Shilpa Layout phase-II flyover work, Cyberabad Traffic Police commuters advised commuters to use alternative roads to avoid congestion.

In view of Shilpa Layout phase-II flyover work, Cyberabad Traffic Police commuters advised commuters to use alternative roads to avoid congestion. | Photo Credit: File photo

HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the flyover work from Gachibowli junction towards Kondapur for 90 days of round-the-clock work, starting from May 13 till August 10.  

In view of Shilpa Layout phase-II flyover work, taken up by the GHMC officials for a period of 90 days, we will be diverting traffic on several stretches, and the commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid congestion, said the officials. 

As per the advisory, traffic from ORR towards Hafeezpet will be diverted at Shilpa Layout flyover - Meenakshi Towers - Deloitte - AIG Hospital - Q Mart - Kothaguda Flyover - Hafeezpet.

Likewise, traffic from Lingampally towards Kondapur will be diverted at Gachibowli Traffic PS - DLF Road - Radisson Hotel - Kothaguda - Kondapur. The traffic from Wipro Junction towards Allwyn crossroad will be diverted at IIIT Junction - ‘u’ turn at Gachibowli Stadium - DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda flyover - Alwyn. Traffic from Tolichowki towards Allwyn crossroad will be diverted at Biodiversity flyover -  Mindspace junction - Cyber Towers Junction - left towards Hitex signal -  Kothaguda Junction - Alwyn. Traffic from Telecom Nagar towards Kondapur will be diverted at the u-turn at Gachibowli under flyover - Shilpa Layout flyover beside bus stop - Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte - AIG Hospital - Q Mart – Kothaguda- Kondapur.

Traffic from Allwyn crossroad towards Gachibowli will be diverted to Kothaguda Junction - towards Hitex road - Cyber Towers - Mindspace Junction - Shilpa Layout flyover - Gachibowli/ORR.

Lastly, traffic from Allwyn crossroad towards Lingampally will be diverted at the Botanical Garden junction - Masjid Banda - HCU Depot – Lingampally.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.