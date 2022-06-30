90% clear SSC exam in TS

Girls outshine boys; Siddipet tops

The SSC public examination saw 90% students achieving success and the girls’ percentage was at 92.45 compared to 87.61% of boys.

Releasing the results here, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that 5,03,579 students have appeared for the 10th class exam of which 4,53,201 passed. Results were made available on the website http://bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Minister said that the performance of girls was yet again fabulous as 92.45% of them passed, while only 87.61% boys could clear the exam.

The exam was held in the State from May 23 to June 1 and 5,03,579 students from 11,401 schools across Telangana appeared for the exam.

The Minister said that Siddipet district topped the State with maximum passes followed by Nirmal and Sangareddy. Hyderabad was at the bottom.

Supplementary from Aug. 1

The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from August 1 to 10, and the last date for payment of fee is July 18.