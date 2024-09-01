9 feared dead in Telangana due to incessant rains, Amit Shah calls up Revanth Reddy

The incessant rains in the State have claimed the lives of at least nine people, with some of them getting washed away in the swirling waters while crossing the streams and the bodies of some yet to be recovered.

Among the victims were a couple Yakub and Saidabee, working at a pre-cast cement bricks factory at Nayakangudem village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. Their son Sharif managed to swim to safety wearing a life jacket dropped from a drone deployed by the police as part of a rescue operation to save the trio.

A father and daughter Nunawat Motilal and Nunawat Ashwini (26) were washed away in Khammam district as their car was submerged in the flood water while they were on their way to Hyderabad to catch a flight to Bengaluru. The body of Ashwini, who was an agricultural scientist working at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Dharwad (UASD), was found near a bridge on Sunday evening. Mothilal is still missing.

The districts of Khammam, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem were hit badly with Khammam receiving unprecedented rain of over 52 cms when the reports came in last. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed the death toll and said it was unfortunate that despite the preventive measures taken, there was loss of lives.

Kodad town recorded a very high 296 mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours, which is said to be the highest in the last four decades. The heavy rainfall cut off road connectivity to Vijayawada and further areas in Andhra Pradesh. Kodad police have asked people to reschedule their travel as the road is closed as of now. A decision to open the road will be taken on Monday, according to Kodad DSP Mamilla Sridhar Reddy. The Suryapet District SP Sunpreet Singh said that water is flowing over NH-65 and also on the road at Nayakunigudem on the Suryapet-Khammam road. Vehicles will not be allowed on these routes too.

The RTC services were suspended by both the APSRTC and the TGSRTC between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Kodad. The Mannanur check-post on the Srisailam road was closed following a landslide on the Ghat road near Egalapenta due to the continuous rain. Police asked people not to travel on the road and reschedule their visit to the temple.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stayed put in Khammam since Saturday night to review the situation while Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also visited the flood-affected areas in Khammam district after his review in Hyderabad in the morning. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Lower Maneru in Karimnagar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to enquire about the situation and the Chief Minister explained the damage caused due to the heavy rains. Mr. Reddy also informed the measures taken to reduce the loss of lives. Mr. Amit Shah has assured complete cooperation in extending assistance to the Telangana State government in tackling the situation arising out of the heavy rains lashing the State.

