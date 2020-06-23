TS close to 10K COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is surging towards the 10,000 mark as 879 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 9,553. Along with cases, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is also increasing.
The daily TPR, which is percentage of samples which tested positive, ranged between 17% and 25% from June 16 to 21. It shot up to 27.2% on Tuesday. This indicates that more samples are testing positive. The cumulative TPR ((March 2-June 23) is 15.1%.
The 879 new cases include 652 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 112 are from Medchal, 64 from Rangareddy, 14 from Warangal Rural. Of the total 9,553 cases, 5109 are active cases, 4,224 were discharged, and three died.
