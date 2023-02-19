87% students of technology institute in Hyderabad land jobs

February 19, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 87% of eligible students of GITAM School of Technology (SoT), Hyderabad, landed jobs through campus selection for the academic year 2022-23.

Amazon India offered a package of ₹17.8 lakh and ₹14 lakh (in two different job roles), and Celigo India, an integration platform, offered ₹13 lakh. Another MNC offered a package of ₹23 lakh to a student. According to a release by GITAM on Sunday, the average package was ₹5.17 lakh.

Top recruiters include Virtusa, TCS Digital, Bosch (BGSW), Dell Technologies, Prodapt, Tech Systems, Kyndryl, ValueMomentum, EY GDS, Hitachi Vantara Corporation and Mu Sigma.

Besides academics, extracurricular efforts such as competency development sessions, hands-on workshops, and guest faculty lectures initiated by GITAM Career Guidance Centre (CGC) helped the students become employable.

Director of CGC Nathi Venu Kumar said: “We have been consistently meeting industry expectations by providing well-groomed professionals, equipped with technical and interpersonal skills and will continue to do so.”